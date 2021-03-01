The classes you can find on MakerCampus.com just keep getting better and better! Right now you’ve got a chance to get your feet wet in CAD design with Billie Ruben, in her class where you learn how to design a chess set. You could upgrade your creative skills by learning how to do folding origami circuits, or you could give your kids a jump start on architectural design!

This workshop is designed as an entry into Fusion 360 (free CAD software) and teaches you the basics as we make our own chess pieces suitable for 3D printing!

You will learn:

Navigation and camera controls

Sketches; splines, lines, dimensions, and constraints

Revolve tool

Extrude tool

Pattern tool

Editing parts of models after we’ve made them

Exporting models for 3D printing

CAD Designing Chess Pieces in Fusion 360 (beginners) March 6, 2021 @ 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm PST – $45.00

Combine simple electronics with the centuries-old Japanese papercraft art of Origami. By adding LEDs and self-sticking motors we’re able to create 3D papercraft projects that move, light up, and blink! Explore art, design, engineering, and basic electronics as we craft together.

In this workshop, we’ll discover ways to turn our circuits on and off as we craft. We’ll make a simple origami “balloon” and transform it into a lamp. Then we’ll make a fun gift box that lights up when you open it. As a gift for someone you love, we’ll make a pair of swans that light up when they join together. And finally, we’ll create a sailboat that is only powered when you put it in water.

Educators welcome! Bring these projects to your classroom or makerspace.

Origami Circuits Tricky Switches March 9, 2021 @ 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm PST – $25.00

Little Architects Design Studio is an 8-week virtual program designed to introduce young students to Architectural concepts and skills in a fun, collaborative, and hands-on experience! Students will learn drawing techniques, 3D modeling software, how to build prototype models, and so much more.

How does a virtual program work?

Parents must prepare a workspace for their children in their home and acquire the listed tools and materials. Students will log on to our virtual platform each week at the specified time slots for instruction, collaboration, and presenting. There is also content on the online platform for off-screen activities relating to their projects that they can work on at their own pace as well as the ability to send messages to the lead instructors if they have any questions.

Do students need any prior experience?

No, students will be introduced to all the basic concepts in the program.