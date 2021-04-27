Maker Classes in May: Storytelling with Servos, Citizen Science, and Upcycling Projects

Maker Campus continues to grow as new classes are springing up this May. This month, you’ll be able to learn how to tell stories with servos (includes a tour of Jorvon Moss’s workshop), how to build your own citizen science devices with Arduino, various upcycling retro projects, and a chance to bump up your live-stream skills.

Learn 2D Parametric CAD with Gram – April 30th

$20

Discover the Gram design language directly from it’s creator, Leo McElroy. Gram lets you make dynamic 2D designs that are easy to modify, re-mix, and share by describing patterns. The language is designed to be accessible to anyone, even those without programming experience.

Making LED VHS Lamps – May 1st

$30

Dig out those dusty old VHS tapes from your basement and learn how to make your own cool piece of functional 90s kitsch retro decor from repurposed VHS tapes.

Monitoring Water with Arduino Connected Sensors – May 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd

$100

Build up those citizen science skills with GearBox Labs in this four week workshop on building and using Arduino-connected science sensors to monitor water. You’ll also learn how to collect larger scientific data sets using MS Excel and how to create Internet of Things connections to sensors.

This workshop will feature four water sensors:

Water Temperature Sensor

pH Sensor

Soil Moisture Sensor

Turbidity Sensor

Storytelling with Servos – May 2

$45

Join Ryan Jenkins, Jasmine Florentine, and Jorvon Moss (as seen on the cover of our most recent issue of Make: Magazine) for a playful workshop to explore storytelling with servo motors.

In this two-hour workshop, you’ll get an introduction to using the BBC micro:bit, servo motors and block-based coding language. Each of the session leaders will showcase examples of how they tell stories with robots, including a behind the scenes tour of Jorvon’s workshop!

DIY Eco Fashion & Upcycling – May 9th

$30

In this workshop you will learn to upcycle your t-shirts instead of throwing them way. We’ll make a re-usable grocery tote, a pair of earrings, and a throw pillow from your old t-shirts.

Physics Projects for the Classroom using the Arduino Uno – May 22

$100

Expand your Arudino sensor skills though this four-week workshop on building and using Arduino-connected devices for the physics classroom.

This workshop will feature four sensors for physics classrooms:

Color Sensor

Sound Sensor

Flex Sensor

Frequency Generator

Intro to Live-Streaming – May 23rd

$35

Ever wanted to host a live-stream? Here is your chance to learn the basics and the skills to take your streaming to the next level. Taught by Airigami’s Larry Moss, this workshop will cover OBS Studio and Ecamm Live, software that lets you build scenes, share media, and truly present creatively on platforms like YouTube Live, Facebook Live, and Zoom.

Once you’ve mastered the concepts, you’ll understand how to apply all of this to future streams that you offer on your own YouTube channel or classes here through Maker Campus!