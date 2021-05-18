Maker Camp 2021 Blasts Off!

Each year Make: hosts a special program. Designed as an exploration of all things Do-It-Yourself for young makers, Maker Camp is chock full of projects, adventures, inspiration, and community. Camps are hosted by schools, makerspaces, libraries, camps, and youth organizations of all kinds. The best part? It’s completely free to anyone.

Last year, like many educational programs facing the new world of COVID-19, Maker Camp went virtual. But for 2021, it’s set to return with a new flexibility to support online, virtual and hybrid camps. There’s more emphasis on ease-of-planning, using common supplies, and hosting programs with friends and family in your pod. The goal is to make Maker Camp as accessible as possible to every learner, while supporting parents and educators through this summer and beyond.

Maker Camp is especially important this year. Camp is designed to build resilience, confidence, creativity, and community — all things kids need now more than ever. More than that makers are problem solvers, dedicated to making the world a better place. Maker Camp is one way to empower another generation with the skills to conquer any challenge.

This year we’re offering seven Adventures that Maker Camp Community Partners can mix-and-match to fit their needs: Arts & Crafts, Coding & Robotics, E-Textiles, Fabrication, Electronics, STEM, and Back to Basics. These Adventures will have various Trails campers can follow, each composed of projects you can use independently or together. Projects can be filtered by age, skill level, and time to complete. Materials lists, templates, and printable instructions for offline use are all included.

In addition, Maker Camp is excited to have some of your favorite hosts returning for 2021. Mario the Magician, Code Joy, Moon Makers, Make: Fashion, and Scrappy Circuits, and more will be your Camp Guides offering videos and projects for yoru campers. Sandy Roberts of Kaleidoscope Enrichment and the author of The Big Book of Maker Camp Projects has returned as well as Maker Camp Coordinator. Plus, we have some exciting surprises and new makers for you to meet this year.

Maker Camp is supported by members of the Make Community and Betty and Gordon Moore Foundation.

The fun begins the first week in July. Register today at makercamp.com to be a part of Maker Camp 2021.