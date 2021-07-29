Acrylic Tips And Tricks For Designers, Architects, & Makers

Acrylic Basics is the 1st of a series of videos that will show you 3 different ways to build models with sheets of acrylic. Covered in this video are the basics, how to cut the acrylic by using either a band saw, score & snap with a hand tool and a table saw. Also covered are the different types of acrylic and how to bond acrylic together. In the video are covered how to build a cube using each of the methods so you can use the one that you are the most comfortable with, depending on your resources.

Acrylic Advance Basic – How to Bend and Form Acrylic. In this 2nd of a series of videos, I will show you how to heat-form and shape the plastic. The 3 techniques that are covered are heat bending, drape forming and press form molds. I also show how to flame polish the finished model. The techniques do require some equipment but are essential to making more advanced forms with acrylic.

Finishing Acrylic is the 3rd and final video in the acrylic series. This will show you 2 options of finishing your acrylic other than wrapping with vinyl. You can polish or paint your models. This video takes you step by step through the process for each option and will show you the advantages and disadvantages to both methods.