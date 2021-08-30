Woodworking
Tips And Tricks For Basic Wooden Model Making
My name is Eric Strebel, I am an Industrial Designer and run Botzen Design Inc., a product design and development company focusing on handheld and table top consumer products. I design products for global partners from initial concept to mass production, including hand drawn ideation concept sketches, mock-ups, prototypes, as well as CAD and pre production samples. I bring dreams to life and I also document and preserve my craft & process on my Design and Making YouTube channel .

Today, you have access to two types of wood from your local hobby store, Bass wood and traditional Balsa wood. Both have advantages and disadvantages depending on what you are trying to accomplish with your project.

I cover the two main types of cutting tools that you would use for making wood models, x-acto blade and a hand saw with a mitre box. There are lots of do’s and don’t when it comes to adhesives, you can use wood glue, but I prefer super glue, it is much faster and easier to use for wood model making.

Of course you can supplement traditional woodworking tools to the basic hand tools if you have them, depending on your access of course. I also show how I use an alcohol marker to stain and color my models for an extra pop of color.

