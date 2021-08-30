Tips And Tricks For Basic Wooden Model Making

Today, you have access to two types of wood from your local hobby store, Bass wood and traditional Balsa wood. Both have advantages and disadvantages depending on what you are trying to accomplish with your project.

I cover the two main types of cutting tools that you would use for making wood models, x-acto blade and a hand saw with a mitre box. There are lots of do’s and don’t when it comes to adhesives, you can use wood glue, but I prefer super glue, it is much faster and easier to use for wood model making.

Of course you can supplement traditional woodworking tools to the basic hand tools if you have them, depending on your access of course. I also show how I use an alcohol marker to stain and color my models for an extra pop of color.