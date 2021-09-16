What Drives Makerspaces On Campus

A Discussion With Makerspace Managers At Colleges + Universities

Makerspaces are becoming a valuable feature of university and college campuses, providing students access to tools, expertise, and space for projects. They have become stops on tours for prospective students. Some were started by students while others were organized by departments. Now there are larger interdisciplinary spaces, which are alumni-funded and designed to foster innovation. Some are even open to the larger community. Increasingly, a campus will have a network of different kinds of makerspaces. In creating our Best Maker School List with Newsweek, we took into account the function and accessibility of makerspaces at a wide variety of universities and colleges, looking at how they developed, the processes they’ve created, and who they serve.

Join us on Wednesday, September 22nd @ 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT as we talk to people who are working in these campus makerspaces and learn about how they are used and viewed by students, faculty, administration, and alumni.

Several questions will frame the conversation: