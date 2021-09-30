Join In The Fun At Maker Faire Tokyo 2021

The two-day program explores a wide variety of topics and brings back its unique Twitter “exhibition” activation alongside the livestream on YouTube. For this, Makers who want to join use hashtags #MFTokyo2021 and #作品発表. (作品発表 means “exhibit of works” and this hashtag is used to differentiate exhibition projects from general tweets.) A time slot is set for each exhibition category to spread out the total number tweets and allow participants to experience the variety of projects.

The categories and schedule are as follows:

On Saturday, October 2nd, Makers who were selected as an exhibitor for the Maker Faire Tokyo on-site exhibition can post their work. If makers want to introduce their work on a service other than Twitter (YouTube, SlideShare, etc.), they can upload the work to any service and then include the URL in the tweet.

14:30-15:00 – Kids & Education, Science, Food

15:00-15:30 – Design, Craft, Art, Digital Fabrication

15:30-16:00 – Mobility, Robotics

16:00-16:30 – Electronics

On Sunday, October 3rd any community member can participate by tweeting their work.

12:30-13:00 – Kids & Education, Science, Food

13:00-13:30 – Design, Craft, Art, Digital Fabrication

13:30-14:00 – Mobility, Robotics

14:00-14:30 – Electronics

Complementing this is a series of live presentations throughout the day.

Access the livestream of the event on Saturday and Sunday at:

MAKER FAIRE TOKYO 2021 LIVESTREAM

Here’s a few highlights selected by the Maker Faire Tokyo team.