Maker Faire Zagreb Goes Outdoors This Weekend

The countdown begins for Maker Faire Zagreb 2021 as it inspires and delights the Croatian capital from European Square, home to the city’s famed Christmas market and concerts and other festivals throughout the year. The move is precautionary due to the pandemic and the event, currently in its third edition, will return to the Nikola Tesla Technical Museum when conditions allow. Last year Maker Faire Zagreb 2020 took place in the museum, but the main event was online – and exhibitors were given the chance to show their work, ideas and inventions in 3 minute videos. As in the past, this year’s event will be preceded by the STEAM Week education event hosted by organizers FabLab Croatia based in the faculty of Architecture at Zagreb University.

The Maker Faire, along with STEAM WEEK are initiatives aimed at increasing participation in DIY activities, skills in technology, and an innovation mindset. Association FabLab Croatia has been actively participating in Maker Faire events throughout Europe – and now, it is bringing all of these experiences to Zagreb for the third Maker Faire Zagreb. Our first Maker Faire was held in 2019 in the Nikola Tesla Technical Museum, attracting around 200 exhibitors, individuals and groups from Slovenia, Austria, Italy, Serbia and Croatia with over 70 projects. Various technological inventions, curiosities and educational materials were presented in front of 11.000 visitors of different age groups and who had the chance to see, touch, play with or test everything on display.