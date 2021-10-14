The Future Is Full Of Bright Ideas + Big Robots At Maker Faire Shanghai 2021

Roll up your sleeves and put on your x-ray specs, Maker Faire Shanghai returns this weekend! Last year the first Maker Faire Shanghai, hosted at Tonglefang, Jing’An District was a huge success, with 54 exhibits and around 12,000 visitors (impressive considering that few events were happening at all due to the pandemic).

Robots and drones, experiments, mechanical art sculptures, vehicle conversion, eco-design projects, pottery and woodworking, prototyping and digital manufacturing, 3D printers and hardware hacking were just a few of the exhibits visitors enjoyed during the two day event. With dozens of hands-on activities for young and old, Maker Faire created not just a great STEAM learning experience but something new for Shanghai.