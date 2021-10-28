Maker Faire Lisbon Relaunches This Friday!

The curated online show & tell will livestream simultaneously. The goal is to develop an archive of high-quality, diverse show & tell videos and launch the return to the in-person Maker Faire Lisbon, which will be held next year, most probably in May. As communication with sponsors, media partners, and our call for makers are released, we will also organize more small events made of workshops and show & tell live streaming.

The first of these “Relaunching Maker Faire Lisbon” small events will collaborate with Fabschools.pt. Three workshops aimed exclusively at teachers will also be a great opportunity to bring some fabschools catalogue designs directly into schools and into the hands of student makers. The selected makers running the workshops:

“Build your own OttO”

(training conducted in English, as it has the remote participation of the creator of OttO – Camilo Palacio)

“Build with your BLOCKS zero”

(training conducted in Portuguese)

“Caleiduino, the digital and interactive kaleidoscope based on Arduino”

(training conducted in Spanish and/or English with the presence of José Manuel Martinez González)

During the event, the Higher School of Education of Lisbon Grand Hall stage will be transformed into a streaming studio where these makers and others will demonstrate their skills, share knowledge, and present their projects.