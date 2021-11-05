Maker Faire Paris 2021 Welcomes The Future

Maker Faire Paris, like the city it calls home, has always shone brightly. From its home at Cité des sciences et de l’industrie—Europe’s largest science museum—with its instantly recognizable façade and diverse exhibition halls, for nearly a decade Maker Faire Paris has propelled the “maker mindset’ from France’s many makerspaces, fablabs, and ateliers into the hands of the public with innovative workshops and wonderfully curated projects. This year is no different EXCEPT that you can experience all this AND interact with makers from across France and the world from anywhere.

This year Maker Faire Paris goes virtual + welcomes YOU to the future. The program asks us all to help make that future, exploring solutions imagined by makers in the fields of health, housing, the planet as well as the zany projects and beautiful builds that are a hallmark of the show. Presented by Leroy Merlin, partner of Maker Faire Paris since its creation in 2014, the company strengthens its commitment to the maker community with the accessible, free content produced this year noting, “Doing yourself changes each of us and when we change it is the world that changes.”