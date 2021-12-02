Deck the Halls with Maker Workshops

- Like
Maker Campus has been gifted with a fantastic maker workshop lineup for the holiday season! Throughout December, you’ll have the chance to learn how to become a Bakeneer (Baking + Engineering), create your own LED Glowing Angel Wings, and everything you ever wanted to know about a Router CNC before you buy one with “Make: Fire“ author Tim Deagan.
Be sure to check out our full lineup of classes on Maker Campus.
Let’s Be Bakeneers (Baking + Engineering) - Dec 12th
$20
In this workshop we will create a tasty holiday present with a surprise that can’t wait to be unwrapped! We will make a gingerbread present with a robot “Makey” cookie that will pop up from inside!
So You Want To Buy A Router CNC? - Dec 11th
$20
Are you considering buying a router-type CNC? If so, understanding the different types of machines, the basic concepts in using CNC, the additional tooling required, the software toolchain involved, and a host of other issues are critical for making the right decision.
Hosted by Tim Deagan, a contributing author to Make: Magazine, this class will provide you with a solid understanding of what a router-type CNC can do for you and what you need to be prepared for to make the best use of it.
Leds And Angel Wings: How To Build Your Own - Dec 8th
$20
In this workshop, you’ll experience the different steps and materials required to build your own LED Glowing Angel Wings. You’ll learn how to layer feathers for a realistic look, create longer ‘fake’ feathers from lightweight foam, and how to add a glowing element using fairy lights. You’ll also discuss where you can take this project using Micro:bit/programmable LEDs.
Introduction To FreeCAD - Dec 12th
$25
In this course, we’ll draw household items as we learn the basics of FreeCAD. This means we’ll measure real-world components, then work through the process of drawing them precisely in two and three dimensions. The result can be a DXF file ready for laser cutting or an STL file ready for 3D printing.
Making With A Compass And Straightedge - Dec 9th
Join the authors of “Make: Geometry” as they dive into classic constructions through drawing complex shapes with a drawing compass and straightedge. They’ll also give some tips about transferring the concepts into CAD tools.
Whether you want to teach math through making or just have some new ideas for craft projects, you’ll gain a new appreciation for the elegance of these simple tools.