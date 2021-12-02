Deck the Halls with Maker Workshops

$20

Are you considering buying a router-type CNC? If so, understanding the different types of machines, the basic concepts in using CNC, the additional tooling required, the software toolchain involved, and a host of other issues are critical for making the right decision.

Hosted by Tim Deagan, a contributing author to Make: Magazine, this class will provide you with a solid understanding of what a router-type CNC can do for you and what you need to be prepared for to make the best use of it.

