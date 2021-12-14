CNC & Machining Maker News Workshop
Exploring Flextures With Amy

By Caleb Kraft

You may recall Amy Qian from the last time we told you to go watch her channel.

This fantastic example of flextures and how they can work is simply fascinating to watch. Some folks might have been tempted to create something like this using a microcontroller or something like that, but a purely mechanical solution is really interesting.

If you’re dying for more, here’s another of her videos looking at different methods of using flextures.

