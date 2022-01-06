Kiri:Moto – Free Browser Based 3D Printing, CNC, and Lasering Software

It was only this morning that I ended up opening Kiri:Moto and tinkering with it. Apparently, this is a fairly well known tool kit, but today was my day to find out. I’m pretty impressed, and I think if you haven’t seen it yet, you might be impressed too.

Kiri:Moto is an online suite of free tools that does:

Slicing for filament based 3d printers

slicing for resin based 3d printers

CNC tool paths

laser tool paths

This all runs in your browser. I was actually creating cnc paths and slicing prints on my iPad this morning! (unfortunately the download button didn’t work on the iPad, but I didn’t mess with it much to see if there’s a workaround).

The tool itself seems incredibly powerful, with a bunch of machines already pre-programmed. It also has integrations directly with OpenSCad, allowing you to design in the browser, then pop over and slice there as well. That’s pretty neat.