Kiri:Moto – Free Browser Based 3D Printing, CNC, and Lasering Software

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

Senior Editor for Make: I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity of the masses! My favorite thing in the world is sharing the hard work of a maker.

I'd always love to hear about what you're making, so send me an email any time at caleb@make.co

View more articles by Caleb Kraft
It was only this morning that I ended up opening Kiri:Moto and tinkering with it. Apparently, this is a fairly well known tool kit, but today was my day to find out. I’m pretty impressed, and I think if you haven’t seen it yet, you might be impressed too.

Kiri:Moto is an online suite of free tools that does:

  • Slicing for filament based 3d printers
  • slicing for resin based 3d printers
  • CNC tool paths
  • laser tool paths

This all runs in your browser. I was actually creating cnc paths and slicing prints on my iPad this morning! (unfortunately the download button didn’t work on the iPad, but I didn’t mess with it much to see if there’s a workaround).

The tool itself seems incredibly powerful, with a bunch of machines already pre-programmed. It also has integrations directly with OpenSCad, allowing you to design in the browser, then pop over and slice there as well. That’s pretty neat.

