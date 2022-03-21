Fearless CNC

Craft & Design Woodworking
By Dale Dougherty

Dale Dougherty

DALE DOUGHERTY is the leading advocate of the Maker Movement. He founded Make: Magazine 2005, which first used the term “makers” to describe people who enjoyed “hands-on” work and play. He started Maker Faire in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2006, and this event has spread to nearly 200 locations in 40 countries, with over 1.5M attendees annually. He is President of Make:Community, which produces Make: and Maker Faire.

In 2011 Dougherty was honored at the White House as a “Champion of Change” through an initiative that honors Americans who are “doing extraordinary things in their communities to out-innovate, out-educate and out-build the rest of the world.” At the 2014 White House Maker Faire he was introduced by President Obama as an American innovator making significant contributions to the fields of education and business. He believes that the Maker Movement has the potential to transform the educational experience of students and introduce them to the practice of innovation through play and tinkering.

Dougherty is the author of “Free to Make: How the Maker Movement Is Changing our Jobs, Schools and Minds” with Adriane Conrad. He is co-author of "Maker City: A Practical Guide for Reinventing American Cities" with Peter Hirshberg and Marcia Kadanoff.

You might say that CNC is a stepchild in the digital fabrication family, not the friendliest or easiest tool to get to know in the makerspace. Yet CNC is not something that most makers should be afraid of. New software tools like Fusion 360 allow you to see in simulation what the CNC machine is going to do before it does anything.

In this episode, I’m joined by Anne Filson and Gary Rohrbacher, co-authors of Design for CNC. Both are professors of Architecture at the University of Kentucky and creators of AtFAB, a site at which they share their digital designs.

Anne and Gary at work

Photo credit: Magnus Lindqvist of Glint Photography

