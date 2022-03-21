Fearless CNC

You might say that CNC is a stepchild in the digital fabrication family, not the friendliest or easiest tool to get to know in the makerspace. Yet CNC is not something that most makers should be afraid of. New software tools like Fusion 360 allow you to see in simulation what the CNC machine is going to do before it does anything.

In this episode, I’m joined by Anne Filson and Gary Rohrbacher, co-authors of Design for CNC. Both are professors of Architecture at the University of Kentucky and creators of AtFAB, a site at which they share their digital designs.

</p> </p>

Subscribe to Make:cast on Itunes or Google Podcasts. You can also find it on Spotify, Deezer, Podcast Addict, PodChaser and Spreaker. A list of previous episodes of Make:cast can be found here.

Anne and Gary at work

Design for CNC is available in PDF in the Maker Shed.

Photo credit: Magnus Lindqvist of Glint Photography