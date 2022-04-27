This CNC Machine Uses The Sun Instead of a Laser

We’ve all seen people goof around with a magnifying glass in the sun, but this project takes it to a new level.

Cranktown City has uploaded this fantastically amusing project that is sure to impress. He built a cnc controlled engraving machine that uses the sun instead of a laser tube.

As he explains in the video, this isn’t the most amazing or brand new concept, but I feel his build and actual successful results are pretty impressive. If you make it to the end you’ll see that he’s able to get some pretty crisp results, considering the equipment he’s using. Now all he needs to do is power the arduino and motors via a solar panel and he’ll have a fully portable solar engraving machine!