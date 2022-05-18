Maker Spotlight: Bill Locke

Name

Bill Locke

Where are you located?

Canton OH

What is your day job?

Systems Administrator

Do you attend a makerspace/fablab/hackerspace?

yes CHAMP Makerspace in Canton

Makerspace Website

What kinds of stuff do you make?

combat Robots, 3d printers, Misc ElectronicsHow did you get started making stuff? *I have been doing it my whole life. My parents used to complain that I tore apart something of theirs and turned it into something else.

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

Our maker space used to be a bar. The light switches are on the ceiling and most of our members that are under 6’2″ cannot reach them. I made a pulley system with some ropes and handles that allows anyone to turn the lights on and off. It’s such a stupid simple thing but it gets used every day for the last 5 years and works flawlessly. I also am the founder of the CHAMP Makerspace. Pretty proud of that one also.

What is next on your project list?

We hold combat robot tournaments and we are working on a new battle box and upgrading to 3lb bots.

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

a water jet.

Any advice for people reading this?

Go to your local maker space. there are lots of people at them that are willing to share knowledge with everyone. I can guarantee that you know something they do not and can teach them something also. Knowledge is power.

Are you going to show off at a maker faire in the near future? If so, which one?

Wayne Co maker faire, stark co maker faire, Akron maker faire

This maker will be at the Wayne County Maker Faire! Come check them out! If you want more information on the Faire, you can find it all here.