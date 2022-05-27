3D Printing & Imaging Education Science
Lego Bricks + Raspberry Pi = Awesome Motorized Microscope

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft

View more articles by Caleb Kraft
Share via

IBM research has released a project that allows you to build a motorized, high quality microscope from Lego bricks and a Raspberry pi for roughl $300. They call the project MicroscopPy, and they’ve shared the build notes on Github.

As you can see in the video, the build is surprisingly simple and uses the standard Raspberry Pi camera to get some pretty impressive results. On top of being able to do some nice automated microscopy, it can also be set to do macro photography, which is a big bonus when documenting your projects.

3D printed items highlighted in blue

Admittedly, some parts were 3D printed instead of buying the more expensive Lego counter parts. However, the author does share these parts as well, so you can 3Dprint your own.

Tagged

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft

View more articles by Caleb Kraft