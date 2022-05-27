- Like
Makey Makey, a creative platform that has spread widely through education, turned 10 this month. In this episode of Make:cast, I talk to Jay Silver, the creative technologist and self-described jester, who started this product with a successful Kickstarter. Makey Makey is meant to inspire play and exploration with the things around us, including technology. I’m also joined by Jay Melican, formerly of Intel, who is President of JoyLabz, the company behind Makey Makey. Learn more about the origins of Makey Makey, why it continues to grow and develop, and other projects that Jay has in mind.
As usual, Make:cast can be found on any platform where you listen to podcasts. Or you can listen to it here with the embedded player.
Podcast
If you enjoy this episode, please share it with others.