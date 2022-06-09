- Like
Tyler Kerr runs the Innovation Wyrkshop, a makerspace at the University of Wyoming. Largely because of COVID, state officials saw the potential for makerspaces in vocational rehab and developing skills in local communities. And so they are funding the build out of a network of makerspaces throughout the state.
Tyler and his students set out to build a safety pass, the Maker Access Pass that would allow students to be trained in one makerspace and work with machines in another makerspace. He believes that having standardized safety training as courses is important and he’d like to share this work with other makerspaces around the country.
Photo credit: Innovation Workshop at University of Wyoming