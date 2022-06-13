This High Tech Cardboard Tube Light Saber Is Probably Cooler Than Yours

As a kid in the age of Star Wars, there were few things as fun as a plain old cardboard tube. These paper constructions have been seen as make-shift light sabers since the late 1970’s and to this day you still find kids swinging them around and making the sound to go with them.

Joel Creates latched onto that childlike fantasy, while also infusing some really incredible engineering to make a cardboard tube lightsaber that extends mechanically!

Follow along as Joel goes through multiple iterations to get to his final result, a cardboard tube that extends into a cardboard light saber, complete with the noises you’d expect.

The real takeaway from this video is the process that he takes to get to his final goal. You can follow along as he highlights just a few of the major pivot points where a prototype would fail and he’d have to re-think his approach. This process can be incredibly discouraging, but we’re happy he stuck it through till the end.