Finding Maker Town with Susie Frazier

Susie Frazier created the Maker Town platform for makers and artists working in Cleveland and Northern Ohio so that more people can find them and learn about what they make. Susie is a maker, creator and artist. Her own journey led her to Cleveland, Ohio, where she began developing her own functional and decorative art, working with stone and then organic materials. She hosted a TV show. Then she wrote a book called “Designing for Wellness.”

Through the pandemic. Susie realized that many people who made things were struggling to sell them and she wanted to help people find them. Susie Frazier wants to foster a local maker economy where makers are found and valued by members of their own community.

Maker Town app

She created the Maker Town app for makers and artists working in Cleveland and Northern Ohio. As people begin to look for a new life after this pandemic, they’re looking to reconnect locally and have the kind of experiences that we find at a farmer’s market or a pop-up store. Susie Frazier wants to foster a local maker economy where makers are found and valued by members of their own community.

Top photo credit: Chad Cochran

Links:

About Susie Frazier

Maker Town