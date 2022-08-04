Thrust Vectored Rockets: How To Stick The Landing

Interested to try out some rocket science on your own? Or improve upon a model you’ve been working on? In addition to documenting his process on YouTube, Joe develops and sells rocketry components through BPS.SPACE, aimed at closely matching the pace of advancement in the space-launch industry. Learning by experimentation is the most effective way to gain a deep understanding of new concepts, which is why providing hands-on experience with advanced rocketry components is important for the next generation of scientists, engineers, and astronauts.