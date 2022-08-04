Thrust Vectored Rockets: How To Stick The Landing

Thrust Vectored Rockets: How To Stick The Landing

By Jennifer Blakeslee

In 2019, we talked to self-taught model rocket enthusiast and engineer Joe Barnard about his quest to create model rockets that launch and land realistically. That is, model rockets that mimic the slower, controlled speeds and stability of the SpaceX and NASA rockets. Joe primarily uses electronics in his prototypes, alongside a few necessary mechanical components to create models with the look and feel of full size rockets. Once he mastered propulsion, sticking the landing has been his most significant challenge. Read Joe’s article about his process and technical documentation HERE.

This week, after seven years of hard work, Joe released a video documenting his success!

Wondering why landing a model rocket upright is so difficult? Check out Alisdair Allen’s explainer HERE.

Interested to try out some rocket science on your own? Or improve upon a model you’ve been working on? In addition to documenting his process on YouTube, Joe develops and sells rocketry components through BPS.SPACE, aimed at closely matching the pace of advancement in the space-launch industry. Learning by experimentation is the most effective way to gain a deep understanding of new concepts, which is why providing hands-on experience with advanced rocketry components is important for the next generation of scientists, engineers, and astronauts.

