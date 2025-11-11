Canines and Crafts

Craft & Design
Canines and Crafts
Juliann Brown

By Juliann Brown

Juliann Brown

Juliann Brown is the Creative Director at Make: with the ongoing goal of making things look interesting/enticing.

View more articles by Juliann Brown

As a new doggo foster for Rocket Dog Rescue in Oakland, CA I had to go check out their Pop-Up Adoption Event Craft Fair at the Ellen Shershow Photography Studio this past weekend. What a great little event to check out some cool crafts from local artisans and adorable pups needing forever homes. The whole place was thriving with creatives, animal lovers, shoppers, and supporters of the community. Several of the local artisans were also giving a portion of their proceeds to worthy community causes.

I couldn’t stop myself from scooping up a few things from Luna Divina, a womxn-owned company with many skilled artisans hand making their beautiful pieces. I also had a tarot reading from a one card draw where “The Secretary of the Unseen” turns your reading into a typed out poem and keepsake piece of artwork.

The Secretary of the Useen
Photography by Juliann Brown

Here’s a walk-through with some of the pups looking for forever homes and several of the crafty attractions:

I’d absolutely love to see more marriages like this between makers and rescue organizations. What an uplifting event to experience in such a trivial time.

Please adopt — don’t shop for your furry companions — or DONATE to rescues! They all need every bit of help they can get to keep pets out of kill shelters. If you’d like to donate to Rocket Dog Rescue go to rocketdogrescue.org.

Tagged
Juliann Brown

By Juliann Brown

Juliann Brown

Juliann Brown is the Creative Director at Make: with the ongoing goal of making things look interesting/enticing.

View more articles by Juliann Brown
Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe now to Make: Magazine
The official magazine of Maker Faire

From the Shed: Stuff We Like

Maker Faire Patch Trucker Hat

Maker Faire Patch Trucker Hat

$30.00
Maker Faire Powerbase Medallion

Maker Faire Powerbase Medallion

$9.95
Make: Trucker Cap

Make: Trucker Cap

$28.00
Subscribe to Make: Magazine Today

Get Make: Magazine

$19.99
FEEDBACK