Review: HTVRONT’s Automatic Heat Press

Manufacturer: HTVront

Price: $251

URL: https://bit.ly/3lAyqgI

Features

Smart Pressure Transducer

Super fast heat time

ultra safe pull-out design

First Use

There is basically no setup with this machine. You unbox it and it is ready to go. It has a few presets that might fit the jobs you need, but you can always adjust things manually.

A normal “clam shell” heat press opens up, you guessed it, like a clam. This exposes the hot surfaces to your hands and typically these take a fair amount of pressure to close. The HTVRONT automatic system is built differently though. The garment goes on a slide-out tray that keeps your hands away from the heated platen. You don’t have to use force at all, as the system compresses things at the push of a button.

The price feels very competitive to me, as the last programmable clamshell I purchased was basically the same price. If you have a lack of upper body strength, or simply just want a nice machine where you can program a few pre-set modes, this thing is really nice.

My only concern is that you can see the machine actually flex as it applies pressure to the garment. I have no idea if this is intentional as part of the design, possibly the “smart pressure transducer”, or if the frame is just flexing. If it is the latter, it could lead to reduced lifetime of the product. It is a little hard to see on video, but feels pretty prominant in person. Watch the video above and look at the arm that goes over the top. It lifts quite a bit when the plate is pressing down.

Over all, I really like this machine. The display makes sense, the automatic pressing is a very nice comfort feature, and the whole thing just feels really solid.