Sneak Into the Movie Industry With Makers Turned Pro

“It doesn’t matter where you are, it’s the skillset that you have that is the most important thing.”

How does one go from being a DIY creator to working on major Hollywood productions? In this presentation, hear from makers who started with 3D printing, robotics, RC cars, and design projects in their garages—and made it into the film industry. Hear how they went from small-town makers to working on blockbuster films like Star Trek Beyond, Predator, Maze Runner, Death Note, and Ghostbusters; and on one of the most viral advertising campaigns ever on YouTube for Wednesday Adams!

Also, learn which viral Halloween costume was done for a case of PBR.

Michael Corrie, Jesse Velez (whose animatronic Thing hand was featured on the cover of Make: Volume 85), Mike Evans, and Ben Eadie (who wrote about Bekonix in Make: Volume 86), share their journeys on how they broke into Hollywood in their unique ways. Whether it was a viral TikTok, a college dream, a sister’s Facebook post, or a call from a friend in the industry, these makers turned their passions into careers in film production.

Learn what got someone hired in a day, and the most important words of wisdom they have for new people in show business. They also share pointers on how to price your pieces as a propmaker. A key takeaway is that there’s still room for more modelmakers in the movie industry – the field isn’t full yet.

Meet the Stars

Michael Corrie started a TikTok channel focused on props and slowly found himself getting gigs for stage and movie productions.

Jesse Velez always knew he wanted to work in movies. He gained skills for the industry in college and started his own prop shop.

By night Mike Evans is a professional radio control car racer. He got his start in movies when his sister saw a Facebook post from a local production looking for a radio control driver.

Ben Eadie is a freelance aeronautical engineer from Alberta. When a friend in the industry asked him to design some things for a film…the rest is history.

In this video, they share insider tips and advice for aspiring creators looking to turn their DIY skills into a movie career. If you’re wondering how to land your first gig, how ADHD is an asset on a set, or if you’re ready to take your maker skills to the next level, this is the talk for you!

We’ve featured some excellent film-inspired props in the past, from Star Wars Episode VII to The Fifth Element. But if you’re more interested in creations you can show off as you strut a festival floor, we have some cosplay tips as well.