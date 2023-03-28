Who Knew Building A MechaGodzilla Cosplay Could Be So Soothing

Cosplay has evolved into a truly refined art. So many people are creating so many different incredible costumes that we’re always discovering new things. This MechaGodzilla by 小芊枫 XiaoQianFeng caught my eye so I had to click.

What I was presented with turned out to be quite different than I expected. Given the topic, I assumed there would be high energy and pumping visuals. Maybe a tutorial with a vociferous host. As it turns out, it’s just an artist taking their time and practicing their craft and it is truly soothing to watch.