Cursed Objects: Jumpstart the Season With These Spooky Builds

Make your Halloween the spookiest it can possibly be! There’s no way we could include all the wonderfully inspiring projects that we loved this year. Here are just a few that stood out.

SCARY HAUNTED MIRROR

Combining a TV, motion sensor, one-way mirror, and some simple video editing, you can pull off the very impressive effect of a mirror that suddenly shifts from your reflection to a spooky ghost or ghoul. This project is easier than it looks and is sure to keep your Halloween visitors on their toes.

JUMP SCARE TOMBSTONE

Photo by Makr Komus

This little tombstone will detect your proximity and display a creepy skeleton on the screen while playing spooky sounds. The concepts here are rock solid and the documentation is great; you could take this project much further by scaling things up and creating a bit more atmosphere and really scare some folks!

BIKE-RIDING SKELETON

Photo by David Sarlls

An impressive display doesn’t have to be expensive or super complicated. David Sarlls shows how to build this bike-riding skeleton for under $400, if you can be resourceful and scrounge a few things. Considering many cheesy store-bought decorations cost more than that, we think David did a fantastic job.

GARAGE DOOR MONSTER

Photo by Alicia Williams

Want more bang for your buck? This garage makeover turns your house into a giant monster with a gaping maw! Alicia Williams (Make:’s very own web developer!) and family created this spooky setup using mainly cardboard and paint.

ZUUL ON YOUR ROOFTOP

Photo by Jonathan Pfeiler

If you have a little artistic ability, tap into pop culture for a prize that nearly everyone will recognize. The giant demon dogs from the movie Ghostbusters are almost universally known and we promise that having your very own Gatekeeper of Gozer perched on your roof will certainly draw a crowd.