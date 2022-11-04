Dude Dad and Stranger Things

“So the firstborn is often very type A right and that's my brother. My brother is an amazing craftsman. We are always joking, he's the woodworker and I'm the carpenter. He'll do everything down to the 32nd, and if it's not then it's wrong. If we both were going to do the same project, he would build out the whole thing in Sketchup and have it all figured out. But by the time he got done doing that, I'd already have mine built and have it half taken apart to fix what I've screwed up. I almost never have plans for anything. I will just doodle it up on a whiteboard and then start it like the mind flayer. I just kind of looked at a picture and go ‘Well this leg is a little bit longer than this leg. So let's go eight foot, six foot, four foot and then we just start putting it together. You lift it up, look at it and think it needs a little bit more dips. We bring it back down, we change the angles a little bit, you know. Almost no measuring on that thing at all. It’s fun building things like that too. They don't have to be precise and if one leg looks a little different than the other leg, it's actually probably good. Right?”