Embedded LEDs Make The Coolest Birthday Cake You’ve Ever Seen

Arduino Art & Sculpture
By Caleb Kraft

Natasha Dzurny turned out this really cool project for Element 14. In short, she makes a birthday cake shaped display using flexible LED matrixes.

Inspired by Lizzo’s birthday anthem, Natasha decided to make a whole party in the shape of a cake. She started with an Arduino Nano 33it and two LED matrixes and ended up with what looks like an impressive tiered cake that is also a full LED display.

I think this is totally awesome. The fondant that she ads at the end works as a perfect diffuser for the LEDs and could really make this pass as a normal cake until you kick on those LEDs.

I know some of you might be thinking, “well, you can’t eat it”. Listen, making a tasty cake is easy. You could have an extra cake just for eating. This however, will wow the entire room of people and really make a solid memory. Great job Natasha. While this video was for Element 14, Natasha has her own youtube channel as well, you should check that out.

