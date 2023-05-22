Making A Laser Projector From An Old Hard Drive

Art & Sculpture
Making A Laser Projector From An Old Hard Drive

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft and on youtube

I absolutely love creative re-use of old computer hardware. Maybe it’s because I’m a very cheap person. maybe it’s because I have fond memories of the more hacky old days of building computers. Whatever the reason, projects like this DIY laser projector using an old hard drive really catch my eye.

YouTube player

In this video Ben Makes Everything created a very cool laser projector out of an old hard drive. As you probably already know, hard drives with physical platters in them (as opposed to SSDs) are packed full of useful items like the shiny platters themselves, super strong magnets, and tiny motors.

Instead of just harvesting the fun parts for other things, Ben used the housing and motor in place as the drive system. Adding a sensing system and a lot of smart thinking, he created this slick little hacked projector.

One thing I really think is interesting is how the mirrors, which create the vertical rows, are locked in place. To increase the resolution of this thing, he could in theory just make a spindle with more mirrors!

