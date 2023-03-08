The Pingo Clock Tells Time With Color

Clocks are an all time favorite subject when it comes to the creativity of makers. We see all kinds pass through our inbox. This one in particular seemed like a wonderfully colorful departure from the norm.

The Pingo Clock tells time by shifting colors in different ways. As you can see in the video above, you can choose a few different modes, from more vague suggestions of time to more traditional displays.

The thing I think is really cool about this project is that you can buy all the components off the shelf, including the circular LED display! Find all the instructions and details on the instructable.