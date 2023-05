I really enjoy Uri Tuchman’s sense of humor that he mixes with fine manual making skills. Take for example, his latest build, this automata of a pair of hands tapping their fingers.

There is fine skill and craftsmanship on display here with the gorgeous brass cams and levers. The wooden hand-sculpted hands look like they belong in a museum. But there’s also a playfulness in that this serves no purpose other than to display how it works.

I enjoyed watching him make this and I hope you do too.