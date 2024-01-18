It Took Two Years For This Man To Sculpt This Massive Fire Breathing Steel Dragon



Game of Thrones was an immensely popular TV show for much of its running. There were very few people who didn’t gaze at the gorgeous dragons on screen in the later seasons and wonder what it would be like to stand in front of one of these beasts; to feel the blistering heat as they stretched out their necks and exhaled plumes of flames. Sculptor Kevin Stone doesn’t have to imagine: he’s brought this experience to life.



This 15,000lb stainless steel sculpture of Drogon, the biggest of the dragons from the show, stretches over 55 feet long and is 30 feet tall in his crouching position. If he were to spread his wings, he would be over 100 feet wide!



The real icing on this cake, however, is that when constructing the sculpture Stone also had a “poofer,” a propane-powered flame system, designed so that this dragon really can breathe fire.

After over two years of work hammering, shaping, welding, and generally sculpting Drogon out of steel, Stone will have to say goodbye. Drogon is headed on to his final home, a private owner who is just waiting for the time that they can step outside their house and say “Dracarys” to unleash a dragon’s fury.