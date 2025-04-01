Maker Spotlight: The Whimsical Creations of Maria Venegas

These woodland creatures look like altars carved by fairies, but they’re the work of Artist Maria Venegas.

By day she’s a film designer, but in her own time Maria mixes high and low tech into adorable 3D-printed animals that look like they were handcrafted by artisans, but were really made on a Bambu printer with a lot of hand finishing.

Photo by Maria Venegas

About her work

Her nightlights feature friendly forest fauna nested around USB-powered LED lights. They’re mysterious and cozy, and with a warm, friendly glow. They look like they’d be right at home next to a secret book nook. USB is an excellent choice for powering projects – it avoids the bulk of a battery or the old transformers, and the user can still plug in to a battery bank if they choose. They might not be perfectly practical as emergency lights, but they’d certainly set a mood.

The owl, fox, bunny and cat are nightlights that I designed and digitally sculpted in Blender. The little bear is part of a toy series that I am currently working on. The owl nightlight is probably my favorite one.

Photo by Maria Venegas

Her other series looks like chunkier woodcut toys, but these are made with the same process as before. She sands down 3D prints with a rotary tool, a technique that must’ve taken trial and error, considering how easily PLA melts whenever power tools are involved.

Describe the process

The work I do consists of modeling and digitally sculpting and trying to give them a traditional look as much as I can. I then 3D print them and with a Dremel I polish the sculpts. I then prime them and carefully paint them with acrylic paint. My husband then installs LED lights inside of them and handles all the wiring so they are ready to plug in as night lights. It is a collaborative process that involves the use of traditional and digital mastery.

Photo by Maria Venegas

Where did the inspiration come from?

I am a designer and I enjoy experimenting with digital and traditional media. I love animals and nature and I am all about warm, heartfelt art.

What’s next?

I would like to grow my toy series and add a narrative aspect to it. I have a rough concept for a little universe that the characters live in. The bear, Theo is a traveler, who enjoys going around the globe making memories. I am working on postcards in a cartoony style that he “sends” his friends after his adventures.

I am also working on different vehicle sculpts, props and more characters. As for the nightlights, I am currently working on a beaver prototype.

Photo by Maria Venegas

Maria’s in charge of all the artistic aspects of the creations, whereas her husband takes care of the more technical things, like wiring and printing. You can find out more about their work on Instagram and Facebook.