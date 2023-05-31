Accessibility Hacks In Music: An Instrument For Henar

Accessibility Hacks In Music: An Instrument For Henar

By Caleb Kraft

Music is such an integral part of the human experience. A musical chord can evoke emotion faster than a paragraph. The desire to make music is overwhelming for many of us. Unfortunately, for some, there are obstacles in the way.

This project aims to make a modular percussively driven midi interface. This design makes it easier for someone with motor issues to be able to play. Specifically, this one was designed for Henar, who loves to perform, however the goal was to make it customizable and modular so that others can use it too.

YouTube player

If you scroll through the website above, you can see there have been many iterations on this design to allow Henar to perform.

YouTube player

This project will be demoed at Maker Faire Galicia this weekend. You won’t want to miss out on all the incredible projects and makers who will be on display there.

YouTube player
