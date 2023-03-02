The Maker Music Festival Needs Musical Makers!

The Maker Music Festival is back for it’s third year, and the call for makers is open! If you’ve got the groove and want to participate, you need to get signed up before April 16th. The lineup of exhibits and projects will be announced in late May.

The festival is a celebration of all things DIY music. The projects all live online, so you can browse them and get inspired all year long. These could be demonstrations of an instrument, performances of original music, or even educational talks on different aspects of instrumentation or music.

This year, in collaboration with a team of educators from University of St. Thomas and their Playful Learning Lab, we will be adding a building focused exclusively for educators, specifically those focused on K-12 music education. In addition, a series of hosted “field trips” will be offered throughout the year to share and showcase more information around Maker Music Festival makers and their projects.

Here are some important dates for those who wish to participate, and a way to keep in touch with all those involved.

Save the dates:

March Maker Music Festival Community Meeting – March 5th, 2023 online

11am PT/ 1pm CT/ 2pm ET/ 7pm GMT/ 8pm CET

April Maker Music Festival Community Meeting – April 16th, 2023 online

11amPT/ 1pm CT/ 2pm ET/ 7pm GMT/ 8pm CET

May 20th & 21st, 2023 – Maker Music Festival – online

Join us on Discord – Maker ONLY Discord invite: https://discord.gg/DWCUHZEmV4

→ Community Meeting info on the MMF Discord site ←