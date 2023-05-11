Where Baby Dolls And Music Meet

Where Baby Dolls And Music Meet

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft and on youtube

I’m sorry. I don’t have much to say about these, but I can’t get them out of my mind. Now they’re in your mind too.

This delightful musical device is made by Moon Armada. They make all kinds of musical devices, but the thing that stands out, and may maybe haunt your dreams, are these baby dolls that are perforated with switches and dials.

If you’re a fan of glitchy noisy musical frolicking, you’ll need to check them out. They make theremins, NIDI controllers, sequencers, and all sorts of musical doo-dads. Some just happen to also be babies.

