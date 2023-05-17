You’ve Never Seen Instruments Like These: Maker Music Festival

The Maker Music Festival is coming up quick! This educational, virtual, musical event is taking place on may 20th. I absolutely love the ingenuity and creativity of the folks who create musical instruments. They always seem to have an interesting twist on auditory excellence.

Here are just a few of the awesome projects I find particularly interesting, if you click through to any of them you can hear them!

This instrument, called “U” is a lamelaphone or a vibrating instrument. While technically, yes, all instruments vibrate in one way or another, these typically focus on the vibration of a bent piece of metal, like a tuning fork. The “U” is like a tuning fork with more tinier tuning forks built onto it. It is wild.

Chordal Distance is as much of an interactive art piece as it is an instrument. As the two people pull away from eachother or adjust their angle, the pitch, tone, timbre, and rythm all adjust. This ever changing landscape is created by the interplay between the two, as no single person is the input.

This construction called the pencilina is a delightful mashup of more instruments and methods than you’d expect. Listening it sounds like a few people producing rythm and guitar work but once you see it, you can understand that it is one person adjusting a variety of aspects for a cohesive soundscape.

There are many more to find on the Maker Music Festival website and they’re all delightful. I highly recommend you go look around.