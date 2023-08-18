Retire Your Favorite Shirts Into A New Quilt

By Caleb Kraft

In this video Becky Stern shares a project that I find absolutely delightful. She and her mother take all of the T-shirts that she loves, but will likely never wear again, and they upcycle them into a quilt full of memories.

In usual style, Becky (and Mom) have done a fantastic job of clearly breaking things down so they can be reproduced. You can follow along with the whole process on Becky’s blog. As for the quilt, I personally love that they included some patches with pockets. I can’t think of any reason I would need to store anything in a pocket located on a quilt, but the thought of the possibility tickles me.

