Review: Liene PixCut S1 Sticker Printer

Manufacturer: Liene
Price as tested: $299
Link: liene-life.com/products/pixcut-s1-photo-sticker-printer-and-cutter
At a previous Maker Faire, I shared a booth with someone who brought a thermal label printer. They churned out designs during the event as inspiration struck, and sold a bunch of stickers that hadn’t existed before the show. It worked out great, and that was just printing in black and white.
The PixCut S1 is perfect for that scenario. It’s a portable sticker maker that prints and cuts out 4″×7″ sheets (or 4″×6″ photo sheets). It’s compact if you’re comparing it to an average desktop printer or vinyl cutter. And it has a built-in slot to store the feed tray loaded with material during transit. You’ll need to store the AC adapter separately.
Since it’s imagined as portable-first machine, the app is currently mobile-only. I downloaded a desktop version from the manufacturer, but was unable to actually upload a print. That’s a shame, since I found the desktop design features easier to use, and it doesn’t require the web to work (often finicky at conventions and craft fairs). Fortunately, both versions of the app support importing saved images. And the auto-background removal feature worked well. There were also initially connection issues but these thankfully improved over time.
The stickers print one color at a time, and they look great. The S1 uses thermal dye sublimation, and you can see the depth of color on the page. Liene also included non-adhesive photo stock. While there was some banding, colors were clear and vibrant.
There are comments online about the adhesive failing, and they felt a little easier to remove than others, though not enough to cause problems. But just to be sure I ran a few tests, starting with a regulation orbital sander. I gave it a few light passes with 220 grit, and while the ink unsurprisingly came off, the backing held up.
TEST stickers were by PixCut S1. Cursor was heavy-duty vinyl that I’m surprised someone gave away.
I also ran some samples through the dishwasher on high-heat. The edges lifted a bit during the cycle and I lost one of the small ones, but overall they fared better than the control stickers from my collection drawer. While the heavy-duty vinyl Makey held fast, the “I Voted” sticker and number label disappeared entirely.
Left, Pixcut. Right, random samples.
Finally, somewhat more practically, I stuck some up outside to see how they do against the elements. In six weeks, they went through rain, hail, and direct sunlight, with temperatures from 30°F to 89°F. So far they still look great.
Test stickers on my phone (kept in my pocket) stayed put throughout reviewing. Another sample on my boot was still there after a jog around the block.
The printer isn’t cheap. For the cost you could order 1,000 small or 300 large custom stickers. There’s also a slight bump where the start and end of the cuts overlap, though it’s easy to miss.
I didn’t mind this when I held my first batch, but side-by-side the notched kiss-cut style looks cheaper than die-cut products.
But again, this is machine is designed with portability in mind, and in that there are few competitors. The image quality is great, and they held up well in normal conditions. If you attend in-person events and want a way to quickly customize stickers for customers, or always get the perfect idea too late, the PixCut S1 is a great fit.
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