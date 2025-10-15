Tiny Scares – The Spooky Miniatures of Annie Robertson

Tiny Scares – The Spooky Miniatures of Annie Robertson

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

Sometimes you want just a little bit of scary, a touch of terrifying, a peck of the paranormal. In these times, look to Annie Robertson, also known as Blacklillybee. She is a medium of sorts, channeling a miniature world of ghosts through tiny, delightful dioramas. Her creations capture spooky moments in time; the ghosts’ expressive little eyes tell a story, left for you to figure out. Of course, this all depends on her not dropping them during the sculpting process and losing them forever, something she says has happened more than once. To craft them she relies on X-Acto blades, dental picks, and miniature clay sculpting tools, plus a resin 3D printer for the micro furniture. Constructed from polymer clay, wood, paper, resin, sand, foam, and even roots, these vignettes fascinate. What are the ghosts doing? Are they haunting or simply waiting? We may never know.

Photo by Blacklillybee
Photo by Blacklillybee
Photo by Blacklillybee
Photo by Blacklillybee

This article appeared in Make: Volume 86. Subscribe for more!

