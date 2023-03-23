3D Printer Review: Voxelab D1

Manufacturer: Voxelab

Price: $399

Features

The Voxelab D1 seems to be targeting the feature rich, reliable desktop workhouse demographic. They didn’t aim for a speed demon and the price is relatively cheap. With items like 25 point auto bed leveling, linear rails, and a 300c capable extruder, it certainly sounds like it should be able to do the job.

specs from their page:

• 300℃ High-temp Nozzle

• 25-point Auto Leveling

• Dual-gear Direct Extruder

• Strong Wire Feeding Force up to 70N

• PEI Spring Steel Magnetic Build Plate

• Printing Volume: 235* 235*250mm

Unboxing and assembly

The unit comes partially assembled. You only need to attach the Z axis to the base, and then attach the extruder to that. The process took maybe 10 minutes and wasn’t difficult at all.

The D1 feels super sturdy. The metal frame and metal brackets all make it just feel SOLID. It doesn’t wiggle or creak at all, not even the screen. I like having the belt adjuster knobs on the different axis. I realize you don’t need to be constantly adjusting your belt but when the time comes, this makes it so easy.

First use

Firing up the machine, there is a constant fan noise from the power supply. This isn’t horrible, but it is somewhat noisy and you’ll hear it constantly.

I loaded up the included filament sample, did a bed level and got started. After adjusting the Z offset a bit, I had a very good looking print on my hands. The flexible textured PEI sheet is quite nice. The PLA parts pop off after printing like they weren’t ever stuck in the first place.

Print quality is fantastic. I see no zbanding or layer issues at all. The textured sheet means that those first layers are going to be just beautiful, if you like that textured look.

Things to improve

Overall, this is a very usable machine. It seems to be printing quite well in terms of quality and reliability. However, there are a few quirks I found that I’d love to see addressed in future updates to this line.

Cable management

The biggest issue, and really the only one that I think needs serious consideration is the cable management. The cable that goes to the extruder is well bundled but just flops around. There’s no way to affix it anywhere to avoid collissions with the extruder or tangling. On top of that, the point where it attaches to the extruder actually impedes the filament path. I found this surprising, anyone assembling this printer and using it even once would see this as an issue.

Purge amount

When changing filament, this thing purges a lot. Like, a ridiculous amount. This should be a super quick fix with a firmware update.

First setup offset

When I first fired up the machine, I did the auto bed level before trying the test print. On hitting print, the machine attempted to print about 4mm off of the bed. I simply adjusted my z-offset in the settings but for a beginner, this would have been very confusing. I’d love to see this remedied.

Conclusion

At the price, this thing seems to be packed with features. It isn’t blazing fast, but so far, it has produce great quality without any headaches. I can’t attest to the longevity of the machine, but from my experience so far I would absolutely recommend it.