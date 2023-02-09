7 Magnificent 3D Prints To Show Your Valentine You Care

As anyone with a 3D printer will tell you, we’re always looking for excuses to 3d print things for our loved ones. Valentine’s day presents a fantastic opportunity to find something pretty and possibly even useful to let that special someone know that you care.
Here are 7 beautiful prints we think your valentine would love.
Jewelry Box with dividers by TheGreatMrBill
Classic design that looks fantastic in two colors. This brown especially makes it feel like a wooden box.
Twisted Heart Gift Box by Tomas kapler
In case you couldn’t already tell, I’m a sucker for boxes. A twisty box is doubly attractive!
Articulated Heart Fidget by Budvar
Fidgeting might be the best way to stay on someone’s mind. They can carry this around and think of you while they go about their day.
Twisted Heart Double Vase by Bugman_140
If you’re going to get flowers, don’t settle for a boring old vase. A twisty heart vase will really bring things together.
curvy Heart Vase by 3Dprintbunny
As usual, 3Dprintbunny’s work is stunning. This heart vase is really impressive.
Love Valentine by 3dprintbunny (also feature image)
I love the way 3Dprintbunny’s mind works. This little valentine really stands out!
Valentine heart box by 3dprintbunny
Simple and elegant, this heart shaped box will become a permanent addition to their storage needs immediately.