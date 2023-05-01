Cool Crowdfunding: Multi Toolhead 3D Printers, Sand Tables, And Musical Interfaces

We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Xyla Kindetic Art Furniture

If you’ve been to the big Maker Faires on the east or west coast, you’ve probably seen the giant sculpture that is a table filled with sand, on which a tiny steel ball bearing draws pictures. It’s called Sisyphus and it’s awesome. Now, you can own a smaller version of your own thanks to their project “Xyla”

Proforge 4: Next Gen High Speed Tool Changer 3D Printer

This beast of a 3d printer is enclosed, fast, and has multiple toolheads.

Chord Machine AKT-0.1 by Akuto Studio

When it comes to musical interfaces, you can never have enough variation. This nice little interface offers a simplified way of controlling your sound

Kokoni Sota 3D Printer

This interesting looking 3d printer is making a lot of big promises. Fast prints, 7 color printing, and silent operation

