Creality Announces New Ultra Fast 3D Printer: The K1

Over the weekend, Creality announced a whole list of new products that will be hitting shelves soon. The most notable to me is the K1 3d printer.
Many of us in the 3D printing community were expecting something like this to pop up. It appears to be a direct competitor to some of the recent ultra fast machines like the Bambu x1 or P1P. The race for super high speed, high quality parts is heating up for sure.
The features as listed by Creality
- 600mm/s speed with 20000 mm/s squared accel
- high flow hot end
- lidar for bed leveling
- optional “AI” camera to detect failures
- full enclosure
- unibody cast frame
No one has gotten their hands on one to review yet (we’re trying!). But the marketing sure is alluring. The biggest hit on the list is the fact that this thing is retailing at $599 for the smaller one(220x220x250) and $999 for the larger (300mm cubed)