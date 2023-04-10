Creality Announces New Ultra Fast 3D Printer: The K1

Over the weekend, Creality announced a whole list of new products that will be hitting shelves soon. The most notable to me is the K1 3d printer.

Many of us in the 3D printing community were expecting something like this to pop up. It appears to be a direct competitor to some of the recent ultra fast machines like the Bambu x1 or P1P. The race for super high speed, high quality parts is heating up for sure.

The features as listed by Creality

600mm/s speed with 20000 mm/s squared accel

high flow hot end

lidar for bed leveling

optional “AI” camera to detect failures

full enclosure

unibody cast frame

No one has gotten their hands on one to review yet (we’re trying!). But the marketing sure is alluring. The biggest hit on the list is the fact that this thing is retailing at $599 for the smaller one(220x220x250) and $999 for the larger (300mm cubed)