Does 3D Printing Super Fast Make Weaker Prints?

Stefan from CNC Kitchen is tackling a topic that is very important right now. With 3d printers boasting faster and faster print speed, is part strength effected?

In short, Stefan found that if you use the default fast speeds and the default nozzle on the Bambu, your prints are weaker. Of course he doesn’t stop there. As usual, Stefan takes a measured and thorough approaching by trying to resolve this issue.

Ultimately, he found that you need to be using a high-flow nozzle to get comparable strength to slower prints. He tried a few 3rd party extruders and hot ends, and came to a final conclusion that the high flow nozzle produces much stronger prints with better layer adhesion.