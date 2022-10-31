Safe 3D Printing: Stop Fires With “The Cloud”

Over the years there have been a few troubling stories of house fires caused by 3D printers with electrical problems. When you think about it, this makes sense doesn’t it? You’ve got an electrical heater that is being pushed to over 200 degrees celcius, a bunch of moving parts, and the possibility of a glob of plastic to accidentally encase it all. That’s not even considering the very real possibility of a problem where the heater malfunctions and just keeps getting hotter and hotter until it fails (called runaway).

The Whamban3D has come out with a product to help you sleep a little easier with overnight 3d prints. This is a container of a fire killing material that sits above your printer and will rupture if something below it catches fire. This sort of thing has existed in the automotive industry for quite some time, but was previously somewhat pricey for a 3d printer coming in at over $100 easily, and sometimes over $200. The Cloud takes basically this same item and repackages it down to about $30, which is easier to stomach.

When flames hit the Cloud, it’ll rupture and send this fire extinguishing material all over. That may cause a mess that you have to clean up, but at least your workshop or house won’t burn down! I highly recommend getting something like this.