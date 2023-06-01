This Guy Built A Lamborghini From Scratch, And 3D Printed The Body

There are varying levels to car culture hobbyists. There are those who keep their car stock, those who restore, those who hot rod, and even those who custom build from scratch. Sterling took that last option to a bit of an extreme.

Together with his son, they measured and designed the car body based off a toy. After that, they ran a single creality cr10s into the ground printing body panels. For the body, the method they landed on for actually creating a functional body was to print the parts, epoxy them together, then coat them in carbon fiber.

Of course, the frame and engine aren’t 3d printed. They were fabricated from scratch for this project. However, when it came time to print internal accessories and stuff, a new printer had to be acquired and they started working with materials that were more heat resistant than PLA.

What is really interesting here, is the problem solving they had to do, in order to save money and not use official Lamborghini parts. The windshield is from a mini van, the door hinges are custom fabricated.

For the latest updates you should check out Sterling’s channel. He’s come a long way!